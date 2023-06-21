Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence Wrap Shoot For Chandramukhi 2

The production of Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, is complete, the makers have announced. Also featuring Vadivelu, Radika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon, the upcoming Tamil movie is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film Chandramukhi (2005). Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up movie, shared the update on its official Twitter account on Tuesday night.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the first film which released 18 years ago.

The first Chandramukhi film had Rajinikanth in the leading role and is one of his biggest hits.

Kangana Ranaut reprises Jyotika's role from the first film.

Two years since announcement, its finally a wrap

"And... Cut! Chandramukhi 2 shooting has officially packed up. We can't contain our excitement for fans to experience it on the big screen. #Chandramukhi2 #CM2," the production house said in the tweet. Vasu is returning to the director's chair for Chandramukhi 2 and Oscar winner M M Keeravani has composed music for the film. The film, which was first announced in 2021, started shooting in 2022.

The first Chandramukhi and its phenomenal success

The first film Chandramukhi in 2005 was a remake of Fazil-directorial Manichitrathazhu (1993), written by Madhu Muttam. The film was a huge success and an important milestone in reviving Rajinikanth's career in Tamil cinema, which had dipped since the mixed reception of Baba (2002). It must be noted that Chandramukhi made an important contribution to the genre of comedy in Tamil cinema as well.

Other ventures of Chandramukhi 2 stars

While Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Chandramukhi 2 in a leading role, she also has other exciting new ventures lined up. The upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana's debut as a producer. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Raghav Lawrence was notably seen in Rudhran which released on OTT on April 14 this year. That apart, he will be seen in Jigarthanda Double X which is slated for a Diwali 2023 release.