Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp has been garnering much fame and appreciation since its been streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player. From host Kangana Ranaut's fierce attitude to the contestant's fresh yet shocking confessions, the show's intriguing content is being loved by fans and followers across the country.

Now, in a recent development, Kangana, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Dhaakad, has stated that actor Tusshar Kapoor is her 'biggest supporter' in the film industry. Here's all you need to know:

Kangana Ranaut calls Tusshar Kapoor her 'Biggest Supporter' in the film industry

The development came after Tusshar entered the show with his sister Ekta Kapoor in the latest episode. After Ekta welcomed Tusshar on the show while addressing him as Tushki, he said, "I knew Mandana is a mischievous one. But coming here...I feel like I am at Madame Tussauds and the statues have all come alive." Soon after this, Tusshar told Kangana that he was looking forward to talking to her after which Ekta said that she was happy to welcome him on the show. The Golmaal actor even called Kangana his favourite actor and said, "I always tweet to her after watching her films."

Reacting to this sweet gesture by Tusshar, the Thalaivi star asserted, "I want to say this, I do not have a bigger supporter in this industry than Tusshar. In this entire film industry, he supports me so much. It is unbelievable. Even in all kinds of fights that I have with film industry people and Tusshar is the first one to support me." Tusshar even shared a short clip from the show. Watch here:

Lock Upp hits 300 Million views

Since its release, Lock Upp has been creating a record in the OTT space. Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor appeared on Lock Upp as the show hits 300 million views within a very short period. They also celebrated the fifth anniversary of Ekta's digital platform Alt Balaji.

Kangana on the professional front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to take the audience by storm with her highly-anticipated film Dhaakad. While the makers of Dhaakad have promised never-seen-before action by Kangana Ranaut, the movie is expected to bring about change in Bollywood and open doors to more high-budget female-centric films. Apart from this, she has multiple movies lined up in her pipeline including Tanu Weds Manu 3, Sita, Tejas, Imli, and Tiku Weds Sheru.

Image: Instagram@tusshark89/kanganaranaut