Kangana Ranaut Cites 'Queen' To Point Out Why Anurag Kashyap Should Be Thankful To Her

Kangana Ranaut is an actor in Bollywood who does not mince her words. Recently, replying to one of the tweets of a Bollywood producer, Kangana’s team cited Queen to point out as to why that producer should be thankful to her. In a prior tweet, Kangana Ranaut’s team had called that particular producer ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’ and had slammed his claims that she is alone and surrounded by ‘fake people’.

What had happened?

Popular movie producer, Anurag Kashyap, who had produced Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen under the banner Phantom Films took to his Twitter account and lashed out Kangana. The director and producer slammed the actor for her previous remarks on how Bollywood industry works. The producer had written in his tweet that he was close friends with Kangana, however, he is unable to tolerate the ‘new Kangana’ as he felt that her accusations and allegations on Bollywood stars were baseless.

उसे कंगना को आइना ना दिखा के और उसे सर पे चढ़ा के, आप उसी को खतम कर रहें हैं । मुझे और कुछ नहीं कहना है। क्या बकवास कर रही है ? और कुछ भी बेसिरपैर बोल रही है। इन सब का अंत यहीं होगा । और चूँकि मैं उसे बहुत मानता हूँ और यह कंगना मुझसे बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रही है। बाक़ी बोलें ना बोलें — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

The director and producer had further written on his Twitter post that he is not dependent on big production houses or studios to get work. He further claimed that he made his own production company. The producer further pointed out that when Kangana Ranaut did not have any work, he offered her Queen and worked with her. He had also highlighted in that tweet that when Kangana starrer Tanu Weds Manu was facing a financial crisis, he had helped Anand Rai (who directed the film).

मेरी रोटी Bollywood से नहीं चलती । मेरी फ़िल्म produce करने कोई Dharma, Excel या YRF या कोई studio नहीं आता । खुद नयी company बनानी पड़ती है और खुद बनाता हूँ। कंगना के पास जब कोई काम नहीं था तब Queen बनायीं थी। तनु weds मनु जब अटक गयी थी उसे खतम करने के लिए - cont https://t.co/3Va5kTQbha — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Kangana's team lashed out at Anurag Kashyap

Replying to the tweets, Kangana Ranaut’s team’s unverified twitter account wrote that Anurag Kashyap's claims were true. The team further wrote in the tweet that however, Queen remains the only hit film to come out of his (the producer’s) career. Adding further to the comments Kangana’s team wrote that he should be thankful to the actor for the same. Check out the tweets below.

Yes it is true. Another truth is Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your entire career and even from the production house called Phantom you 4 partners started, you should be thankful as well just how she is 🙏 https://t.co/fP38SFSenj — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

In a prior series of tweets, the same producer had claimed that Kangana Ranaut used to be a good friend. He had further written in the tweet that he is however, he does not know the “new Kangana”. He had further claimed that people she is surrounded with are fake and are not her well-wishers.

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

To this, Team Kangana called the director-producer a “mini Mahesh Bhatt”. The team’s handle had alleged that the producer was only protecting the “movie mafia”. Check out the tweet below.

Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia 👏👏👏 https://t.co/PjP9JJ3Ymy — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

