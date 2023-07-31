Kangana Ranaut responded to former Rajya Sabha Member Subramanian Swamy's remark about her Y-plus security. The tweets exchanged between the two have garnered significant attention on social media platforms.

3 things you need to know

Kangana Ranaut was granted Y+ security in 2020.

The actress shared that her upcoming film Emergency will also depict scenes of Operation Bluestar.

She will be seen in the upcoming film Tejas, set to release on October 20.

Kangana Ranaut and Subramanian Swamy engage in war of words

Subramanian Swamy responded to a netizens' tweet who shared a video of Kangana Ranaut dancing at a party. The Twitter user said, "Where is Kangana Ranaut now? Not hearing any news ..still celebrating India's independence after 2014 (sic)?" To this, Swamy said that the SPG (Special Protection Group) knows, and has kept a register of the actress' movements.

He tweeted, "I wonder why since it is no business of SPG to track Bollywood stars. In her case, on a special dispensation, she has a high level of security provided."

(Kangana Ranaut says she is not just a "Bollywood star" | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Kangana was quick to respond to his tweet and asserted that she is not just a Bollywood star but also a "vocal and concerned" citizen. She explained that she became a target of "political malice" in Maharashtra, and her views played a significant role in forming a government in the state.

The actress highlighted her condemnation of "tukde gang and Khalistani groups" and also mentioned her roles as a filmmaker, writer, and producer. She revealed that her next production, Emergency, involves "Operation Bluestar" which makes her a potential target for threats due to which she has requested for extended security.

Why was Kangana Ranaut granted Y+ security?

In 2020, Kangana Ranaut was granted Y+ security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following a dispute between her and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and claimed a threat to her life in the city, leading to heightened security concerns.