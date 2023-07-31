Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Ranbir Kapoor With 'womanizer' Remark?

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday, July 30, to warn her followers about a scam on Instagram. She claimed that her name is befraudulently uses her name to hack into accounts. Along with alerting her fans, the actress made some startling claims against two Bollywood superstars.

Kangana Ranaut warns of an Instagram scam using her name.

She says womaniser superstar begged her to date him, doesn't love his wife.

Kangana 'exposes' the film mafia's hacking scheme and manipulations

Sharing a screenshot from a concerned fan about the scam, Kangana urged her followers not to fall prey to the malicious scheme. However, she didn't stop there. The star launched a scathing attack on what she referred to as the "film mafia" operating behind the scenes in the industry.

(Kangana Ranaut shared the screenshot of the hacking account | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

"This morning, it is brought to my attention that film mafia is operating a racket which is hacking accounts in my name," Kangana asserted. Taking a dig at a particular movie and a superstar, she vehemently denied any association with them and brushed off their film's performance, hinting at its alleged failure at the box office.

Kangana questioning the superstars' alleged misconduct?

Kangana then proceeded to make serious accusations against the two superstars. Without naming them, she revealed that one of them, whom she had reportedly dated in the past, had used multiple phone numbers and accounts to chat with her. According to her, the indiviual eventually hacked into her account. She also claimed that he had engaged in fake ticket purchases and manipulating box office collections.

(Kangana Ranaut says womeniser superstar begged to date her | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

The actress didn't spare the other superstar either, accusing him of being a womaniser. She claimed that he attempted to pursue her secretly. When she confronted him about his suspicious behaviour, he allegedly resorted to hacking her devices. Moreover, she claimed that his marriage was fake. She added that his child was a mere promotional gimmick for a movie. There is a perception that these remarks were targetted at Ranbir Kapoor

In her concluding remarks, Kangana invoked the teachings of Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita. She highlighted the importance of eradicating adharma (unrighteousness) to restore dharma (righteousness).