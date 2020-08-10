Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

On Monday, Twitter saw 'Suspend Team Kangana' handle trending with over 23,000 tweets under the hashtag. Supporting the hashtag, 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait wrote, "Yah! I would passionately support this suspension."

Sait further wrote, "It would be grand if @TwitterIndia sees it too. Today was the only day the handle shared something positive, which is a rarity. But now, enough no? #SuspendTeamKangana." Responding to Kubbra sternly, Team Kangana Ranaut, an unverified Twitter handle allegedly managed by actor's sister Rangoli, wrote, "Dear ⁦@KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?"

Please tell your mafia friends Kangana exposed nepotism, gender bias, pay parity, racism in last 5-6 years without twitter, she started tweeting two days ago, she is one of the leading voices in the nation so what is the point of #SuspendTeamKangana — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

This is not the first time Kubbra Sait has demanded Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle be blocked. Earlier this year, Rangoli Chandel's account was suspended by Twitter after she used derogatory language against a community. The latest hashtag #SuspendTeamKangana started trending after the actor attacked Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, and more.

I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter.

But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate mongering is irresponsible. Please look into it, and take necessary actions. https://t.co/WywccuZvKR — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 16, 2020

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut struck out at many big names in Bollywood including producer-director Aditya Chopra, filmmakers Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt and film critic Rajeev Masand in connection to the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Citing instances from her own experiences in the film industry, Ranaut revealed some shocking details about the nepotistic practices of the film industry and slammed star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and more for the same.

