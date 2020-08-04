Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj, Attends Virtual Event 'Shushmanjali'

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attended a virtual event titled 'Shushmanjali', where the actor paid a tribute to late Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on August 6, 2019, due to cardiac arrest. The event was organized by Sanskar Bharti and Sanskriti Ganga Trust.

Kangana was seen in a black and off-white saree and completed her look for the event by tucking some red roses in her bun. The video of the event will release on August 6 at 11 AM.

Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri remembers her mother on parents' wedding anniversary

#KanganaRanaut joined the virtual event of Shushmanjali, to pay tribute to one Indias tallest leaders Late #SushmaSwaraj organised by Sanskar Bharti and Sanskriti Ganga Trust. It will be released on 6th August at 11am. pic.twitter.com/TXJbxFzHFl — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu remembered late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj saying that he was 'missing her a lot'. Naidu took to Twitter to share an old image of them together from Raksha Bandhan where the late leader was seen trying a Rakhi to the Vice President.

Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today... pic.twitter.com/BARY1Mi367 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

About Sushma Swaraj

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019 and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad.

She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She was also a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The politician passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

Remembering Sushma Ji.



She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister. pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Panjab University to honour Sushma Swaraj, to establish chair by her name

