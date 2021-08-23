Kangana Ranaut Confirms Thalaivi Theatrical Release; 'place Where Jayalalithaa Belonged'

After keeping fans on toes for long, makers of the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, have revealed the final release date. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen stepping into the shoes of late former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa in the forthcoming biopic, took to Instagram and made the announcement. She shared the poster of the film and wrote that the film is slated to hit the ‘big screens’ on September 10.

Thalaivi release date revealed

The story of the film chronicles the life of J. Jayalalithaa, starting from her days in the entertainment industry to her journey in politics. Kangana who will play the titular role wrote, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave the way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres.”

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the movie, Kangana defended the theatrical release amid COVID-19 and said, “Maybe the films that are coming aren’t performing to their full potential but it’s not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. The audience is ready." She added, "And we have to collectively fight it (Covid-19), the vaccine is also here and we still have four weeks (to release the film),"

The Tanu Weds Manu star said. "We are very hopeful that things will improve and we will have 100 percent occupancy in theatres. Maybe in a few areas, we don't have that but we are prepared for that," she added. The upcoming biographical film is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy in the role of former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran, as well as Madhoo among others. Thalaivi has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. However, the rise of COVID-19 last year led to the makers postponing the film. It was then supposed to hit the theatres on April 23, this year.

IMAGE: IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram