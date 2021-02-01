Kangana Ranaut Considers Being On Twitter 'compromise To Self-respect'; reveals Obligation

Kangana Ranaut on Monday confessed how she has to 'compromise' on her self-respect and use social media platform 'Twitter'. This is hardly the first time she has been critical of the microblogging platform, in fact she has been on the receiving end of its judgment before while her sister Rangoli saw her account being banned forcing Kangana to make one herself.

In January, Twitter had temporarily restricted Kangana's account over her post against web series Tandav (the tweet is now deleted).

On February 1, a user shared a news piece of Pakistan receiving doses of COVISHIELD through the COVAX route after it refused to directly procure Indian-made novel coronavirus vaccines. Reacting to this, Kangana wrote, "And that’s why people like us compromise on our self respect and choose to stay on this ridiculous, atrocious and in your face bias communist platform Twitter. Because they won’t tell you and if we don’t, then who will ? Desh se badhkar kuch nahin (Nothing is bigger for me than my country).... Jai Hind." [sic]

This came after Pakistan, in a show of barely-disguised pettyness, touted that it was procuring the Astrazeneca vaccine from COVAX, rather than conceding that it was procuring India-manufactured COVISHIELD. To be sure, the vaccine is being made in India.

Kangana Ranaut claims her Twitter account was restricted; #SuspendKanganaRanaut trends

Kangana says her Twitter account might get ‘martyred’

Kangana Ranaut on January 20 took to her Twitter handle and claimed that her Twitter handle was restricted. A few hours later, #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter. Kangana stated that the liberals reported her account to 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO.

In the following tweet, Kangana wrote that she will exit the virtual world if Twitter suspends her and will show the 'real Kangana Ranaut' in the real world.

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni pic.twitter.com/Msl2PosqDK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

On Monday, the government of India instructed Twitter to ban around 250 Twitter handles and tweets for spreading a hate-filled fake-news campaign. This has caused an almighty row to break out, with one of the lines of argument being that the same bent of people who were thrilled at Kangana's account being blocked are now up in arms over the suppression of freedom of expression.

