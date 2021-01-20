Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Twitter Account Was Restricted; #SuspendKanganaRanaut Trends

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle and claimed that her Twitter handle was restricted. A few hours later, #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter. Kangana stated that the liberals reported her account to 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO.

"Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai (My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime), magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi (I will make your life miserable)," she wrote in a tweet.

In the following tweet, Kangana wrote that she will exit the virtual world if Twitter suspends her and will show the 'real Kangana Ranaut' in the real world.

Kangana was criticised for her now deleted tweet (as it violated Twitter rules) where she said — “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishna."

Kangana is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for the movie Dhaakad. The actor’s meeting with the state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had become a talking point. The leader had praised her for making a film on social issues and women entrepreneurs.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

