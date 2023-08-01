Kangana Ranaut Defends Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Scene: That’s Also Bhakti...

Amidst the heated online debate surrounding a scene in Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller film Oppenheimer, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has stepped forward to express her admiration for the movie. Despite the scene's contentious portrayal, she defended it and commended the reference to the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu. The actress also lauded the film and dubbed it the director's best work.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer was released on July 21 alongside Barbie.

Kangana Ranaut said that she related to the character's conflict.

She admired the portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer's connection to the Bhagavad Gita.

'Everyone has their own way of showing devotion'

A scene in Oppenheimer, in which the titular character appears to have sex as he reads out verses from an ancient Sanskrit scripture, has irked a section of social media users, who claimed the lines are from the Bhagavad Gita and demanded the removal of the sequence from Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

In her defense of the controversial scene in Oppenheimer, Kangana Ranaut highlighted the character's unique way of showing his devotion. She said that a Jewish person like Oppenheimer would not view Hindu Gods religiously. However, she added that the film's portrayal of Lord Vishnu as a symbol of devotion represents Bhakti in its raw form.

(Kangana Ranaut defends Oppenheimer's controversial scene | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Her tweet read, "Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form."

Kangana Ranaut reviews Oppenheimer

Kangana Ranaut recently watched Oppenheimer and did not hold back in praising the film. She dubbed it Christopher Nolan's "best work to date". The actor was thrilled by how the film combined physics and politics and said that it deeply resonated with her passions. In a selfie video, she expressed her excitement and stated that the film left her in awe and described it as a "cinematic orgasm".

For Kangana, the central theme of the film struck a chord. She admired the film's depth and the portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer's connection to the Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu.