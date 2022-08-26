Kangana Ranaut Drops BTS Pics From 'Emergency' Sets; Calls Filmmaking 'first Love'

Kangana Ranaut has been busy filming her upcoming political drama Emergency, which stars her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor recently treated her followers with a series of BTS pictures from the sets, further describing her love for filmmaking. In the glimpses shared on social media, Kangana is seen taking charge as she guides her team to ace the shot. Emergency also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade as well as Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut drops BTS stills from Emergency sets

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, August 26, Kangana shared candid shots of her caught up with the filmmaking process. In one of the captions, she mentioned, "Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema...this morning on #emergency shoot." She further wrote, "filmmaking my first love." Take a look.

Only yesterday, Kangana shared Milind Soman's first look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who contributed immensely during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Sharing the poster, Kangana mentioned in the caption, "Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be playing the role of revolutionary leader JP Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will be seen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and lastly, Mahima Chaudhry as author Pupul Jayakar. Manikarnika Films has bankrolled the film, while its screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Kangana discussed why Emergency is an important project. She said, "Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for."

On the work front, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, taking on the role of an Indian Air Force Officer. She also has Sita- The Incarnation in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)