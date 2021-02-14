Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Safari At Satpura Tiger Reserve, Says, 'had A Wonderful Time'

Kangana Ranaut spent her Valentine's Day with nature in Madhya Pradesh. The Dhaakad actor took to her social media handle to share pictures from her Safari trip to Satpura Tiger Reserve. Satpura Tiger Reserve also known as Satpura National Park is located in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

"On this lovely Sunday went on safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve, saw some gorgeous animals along with a big male tiger, spectacular lakes and scenery took my breath away. Thank you @MPTourism and forest department here for this amazing day, had a wonderful time indeed, thank you," Kangana wrote.

This is not the first time when Kangana has praised the beauty of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on February 1, calling the location in MP 'beyond gorgeous', Kangana highlighted that there is 'so much beauty' in the state. The actor is shooting for her action-thriller Dhaakad in MP currently.

In January, the actor’s meeting with the state’s Chief Minister had become a talking point. The leader had praised her for making a film on social issues and women entrepreneurs.

“The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the State and I am happy that film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted. "Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented, and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put the priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the State,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

