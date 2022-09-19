After wrapping the first schedule of her upcoming film political drama Emergency, actor-d0irector Kangana Ranaut is now en route to Mathura. The actor is heading to Banke Bihari Temple to seek blessings as she completes almost fifty per cent of her shooting schedule.

With Emergency, the actor has stepped into the shoes of the director again. Kangana made her directorial debut with the National Award-winning film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. On Sunday, the Dhaakad actor shared a video on her Instagram and gave an update about the film’s wrap. In the video, one of her team members could be seen announcing ‘It’s a Delhi schedule wrap.”

Kangana Ranaut visits Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura

For the unknown, the forthcoming drama, Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut’s first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Kangana, who is an ardent follower of Lord Krishna, recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a bunch of pictures before heading to the temple to seek blessings. Clad in a pink floral ethnic attire along with her locks open, the actor looked stunning as she was really excited to visit the temple.

She captioned the pictures on her stories and wrote, “After completing almost fifty percent of Emergency, on my way to Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple. It’s all Krishna…”

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, ANI quoted Kangana saying, “My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.”

Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut