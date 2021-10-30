Kangana Ranaut 'eternally Grateful' As She Wraps Up Shoot For upcoming Film 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut recently received heaps of love after the success of her recently released AL Vijay directorial, Thalaivii. Basking in the glory of the succesful Bilingual biopic drama, the actor is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Tejas and wrapped up her shoot for the film on Saturday. The actor penned down a note on her Instagram account as the shoot came to an end and mentioned was she 'grateful for getting to play a soldier' in the film. Tejas will hit the big screens in 2022.

Kangana Ranaut wraps up shoot for Tejas

The actor took to Instagram and announced that her shoot for her next film, Tejas has come to an end. She will be stepping into the shoes of an Indian Air Force officer in the film and penned down a note about her feelings as the shoot wrapped. She uploaded a video and mentioned that she was 'eternally grateful' for having the chance to take on the role of a war hero on screen. She wrote, "Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind"

She uploaded a video in which she could be seen in uniform on the beach, as she wrote Tejas in the sand. After she completed writing the name of the film, she was seen walking across the beach, as the camera captured the word 'Tejas' and her walking away. The actor also uploaded an Instagram story for the director, Sarvesh Mewara and called him 'Chief' as she recalled that he read the script out to her in December 2019. She wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude for everything. Go make it big and be the topmost filmmaker," as she extended her best wishes to him.

Kangana Ranaut was recently presented with her fourth National Film Award for Best Actress. She received the award for her work in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga. She was last seen in the biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, late Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. Apart from Tejas, Ranaut is also gearing up for the release of Dhaakad, which is touted to be a crime thriller and will also be seen in The Incarnation Sita.

