Kangana Ranaut Mourns Former HP Minister GS Bali's Demise; Says "shaken With The News"

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for having an active social media presence, took to her Instagram account on Saturday after the demise of the former Himachal Pradesh minister, Gurumukh Singh Bali, also called GS Bali.

The senior Congress leader breathed his list on Friday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Ranaut mentioned that she was shaken up by the news. She also shared a picture from the last time she visited him.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to mourn the loss of Congress leader GS Bali. She mentioned it was 'terrible news' and that she would miss him. She also extended her condolences to this family, well-wishers, and friends. She also posted a picture in her Instagram story from the last time she visited the former minister.

In the caption of the picture in which a group of people can be seen enjoying a meal, the Thalaivii actor mentioned that the last time she met him was when she went to invite him to her younger brother Akshat Ranaut’s wedding. She mentioned that she was 'still shaken with the news' and went to write, "Watch a loss, what a tragedy".

According to a report by PTI, GS Bali's son and AICC secretary RS Bali confirmed the news with a 'very sad heart'. He mentioned that the former minister breathed his last in AIIMS and that his 'ideals and guidance' would always remain in his heart. The report also mentioned that the mortal remains would be flown to Dharamsala on Saturday evening, followed by the last rights at Chamunda Dham on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

Kangana Ranaut recently received her fourth National Film Award. She was presented with the Best Actress award for her work in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga. The actor was most recently seen in the biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, late Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. She is now gearing up for the release of Dhaakad, which is touted to be a crime thriller. She will also be seen in Tejas and The Incarnation Sita.

