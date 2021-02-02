Kangana Ranaut Explodes At Rihanna Entering Farmers' Protest; Says 'sit Down You Fool'

Kangana Ranaut fumed at International pop star Rihanna after she shared a CNN story on the suspension of the Internet in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri - the epicenters of the farmers' protest. Kangana replying to Rihanna's tweet, wrote, "Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies"

Rihanna on Tuesday said, "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" [sic]Though Kangana joined Twitter a few months back, she has 3 million followers. While Rihanna joined the platform in 2009 and has over 100.9 million followers.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

For over two months, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of three farm laws passed by the Parliament. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing impasse.

Meanwhile, security remained tightened at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in view of the ongoing farmers' protest against the central farm laws. The Delhi Police has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, according to news agency ANI. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited the Ghazipur border on Monday to inspect the security arrangements.

Also, police have heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers. Meanwhile, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new farm laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday released an official statement on the violence witnessed by the national capital on Republic Day, revealing that the Delhi Police had filed 39 cases against the agitators between September 2020 to January 2021.

Giving a blow-by-blow account of the Republic Day violence, the MHA stated that as per the Delhi Police, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trollies tried to furiously go past the police barricades, to enter the capital, taking law and order in their hand. It further revealed how protestors, in turn, used 'criminal force' to deter public servants from performing their duties, inflicting damage to public property and the police personnel.

