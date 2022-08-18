Kangana Ranaut Extends Janmashtami Wishes To Fans; Recalls Her Visit To Vrindavan

Kangana Ranaut sent out Janmashtami 2022 wishes to her fans on social media and shared an image from her earlier visit to Vrindavan. The actor, who is recovering from dengue, spoke about her visit to the holy place last year as she shared a glimpse of her decked in garlands, with her face also covered by red and yellow tikka. For the unversed, Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated across India on August 18 and 19.

Kangana Ranaut extends Janmashtami wishes to fans

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, August 19, the Dhaakad actor shared a throwback glimpse and wrote, "Last year I went to Vrindavan for Banke Bihari darshan...Radhe Radhe." She further added, "Janmashtami ki shubhkamnaen (greetings for Janmashtami)." Take a look.

For the unversed, Kangana visited Vrindavan in December last year to offer prayers. Sharing glimpses from her visit on social media earlier, Kangana mentioned, "Visited divine Krishna Janm Bhumi in Mathura…. It’s a very sensitive place with heavy security and no pictures allowed… because of the encroachment of the holy place much like Ram JanmBhumi."

She further added, "Crossing Yamuna river and imagining how Vasudev carried baby Krishna on his head and crossed the violent Yamuna in rains …This place is beyond beautiful."

Meanwhile, the actor also penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence day. Ranaut mentioned that while she couldn't get out of her room due to dengue, the spirit of national celebration took over her in the most empowering way.

She said, "I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this morning....they say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji..never in my life, I saw such a euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people.... Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar. Those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity...Jai Hind (sic)."

On the work front, Kangana is busy with her directorial project Emergency, where she will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also take on the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in Tejas.

