As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, numerous celebrities have been sharing glimpses of how they are celebrating the day. While artists namely Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre and more have been extending their heartfelt wishes to the fans while expressing how proud they are to be an Indian, even Kangana Ranaut posted a video of herself with a note in which she shed light on how the entire nation was celebrating the day while sharing her health update as she is currently recovering from Dengue.

Kangana Ranaut gets empowered by the spirit of national celebration

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself in which she was seen wearing a tricolour shade of ethnic wear with the National Flag in her hand. In the next Instagram story, she penned a note stating that she couldn't get out of her room but the spirit of national celebration took over her in the most empowering way. Stating further, she also mentioned that she listened to the Honourable Prime Minister's speech this morning and added how she agreed with what he said about how one person can change the world. Kangana Ranaut also stated how she never saw such a euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for the future among people. While sharing the note, she even added a picture of her hand that depicted how she was on medication and glucose.

She wrote, "Couldn't get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way...From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this morning....they say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji..never in my life, I saw such a euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people.... Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar. Those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity...Jai Hind" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut