Kangana Ranaut Extends 'lots Of Love' To Sanya Malhotra On The Success Of 'Pagglait'

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the praise by netizens as well as her peers from Bollywood over her exemplary performance in Netflix's Pagglait. Now, joining the bandwagon of celebrities like Anurag Basu, Tahira Kashyap, Adil Hussain and Mozen Singh, to name a few, is the 'Queen' of the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to boast about Sanya's talent and gushed, "She is soooo good".

Kangana Ranaut is "glad" people are recognising Sanya Malhotra's "talent"

Ever since the much-awaited dark comedy-drama Pagglait premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2021, it has been garnering rave reviews from the masses on social media. The OTT film stars Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Sayani Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. This Umesh Bist directorial showcases the story of a widow whose husband suffers an untimely death, just a few months into their marriage, leading to a slew of revelations that force her to re-examine her priorities and make her take some hard decisions.

Soon after this Sanya Malhotra starrer released on the streaming giant, it received a thumbs up from not only netizens but also film critics. Now, the Ludo actor was hailed by none other than Kangana Ranaut for her highly-lauded performance as Sandhya in Pagglait. Yesterday, i.e. March 30, the Panga actor took to her Twitter handle and showered her contemporary with heaps of praise.

Take a look at Sanya Malhotra & Kangana Ranaut's Twitter posts below:

Soon after her tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Sanya slid into the comment section of Kangana's tweet and gushed, "Thank you so much. It really means a lot."

Ahead of Kangana Ranaut, Sanya's Ludo director Anurag Basu also lauded Pagglait on his Twitter handle. After watching the film, the filmmaker tweeted, "Loved!! Loved!! # Pagglait @sanyamalhotra07 @NetflixIndia @guneetm @ektarkapoor". In her response, an overjoyed Sanya responded by tweeting: "Thank you so much sir Means a lot coming from you".

Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram & Sanya Mahotra Instagram