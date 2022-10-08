The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90th anniversary on October 8, 2022, that is today. For the first time, the Indian Air Force Day is being conducted outside the Delhi NCR, in Chandigarh. The day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year on October 8, the IAF day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. People across the country observe this day to honour the Indian Air Force and be familiar with the important force for national security.

Meanwhile, celebrities have also been extending wishes to the Indian Air Force on an auspicious day. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut headed to her social media space and penned a heartfelt wish for the IAF from the team of her upcoming film Tejas, in which she will portray the role of a female fighter pilot.

Kangana Ranaut greets all the 'warriors' on Air Force Day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Manikarnika actor dropped a picture of herself in the Stories section. In the pic, she could be seen wearing the Air Force uniform while flaunting a smile. "Greetings to all our sir warriors from team Tejas on Air Force Day," she wrote in the caption.

India Celebrates 90th Indian Air Force Day

Marking 90 years of excellence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrations began at Sukhna Lake in Punjab's Chandigarh with a band march and parade. The festivities are divided into two parts: the morning parade and the air show. The programme began at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday with a 2-hour morning parade followed by a flyover. In the afternoon, as part of its 90th-anniversary celebrations, the IAF will put on a spectacular show with a variety of aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for showing "exceptional dexterity for decades" by sharing a video on Twitter. Paying a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi tweeted, "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut