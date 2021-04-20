Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Fasts For Ashtami 2021; Shares Delicious Prasadam Picture With Fans

Kangana Ranaut has been fasting for Ashtami 2021 and pictures from her special day have been going viral. Have a look at the details on the story here.

Kangana Ranaut's Ashtami celebrations


Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to wish her fans on the occasion of Durga Ashtami 2021. In the picture posted, she has showcased the meal that has been prepared at home on this special day. She has also indicated through the caption that she is fasting on this auspicious day and the delicious food in the picture has been making it difficult for her. In the comments section of the post, various people have wished Kangana through sweet and heartfelt messages.

Kangana Ranaut shares a picture of Prasadam

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, she is showcasing the Prasad which has been prepared on the occasion of Ashtami 2021. In the picture, a few puris can be seen kept on a plate, alongside a portion of halwa, covered in nuts. A small bowl of boondi raita can also be spotted on the right side of the plate while fancy cutlery has been kept on the left side. A small bowl of raw salad has also been added with a chilly and a few rings on onions.

In the caption for the post, Kangana Ranaut has explained what is happening in the picture. She has indicated that she is fasting on the occasion of Durga Ashtami 2021, which falls on April 20. She has also written that she has been finding the entire process difficult as delicious prasadam has been made at home. At the end of the note, she has wished her fans on the occasion of Ashtami using a few alphabets from the Devnagri script. Kangana Ranaut has also added a ‘heart face’ emoticon and a ‘joining hands’ emoticons to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the tweet on Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, some people have wished the actor with a few pictures from their own celebrations. Some of the fans have also wished the actor using a set of emoticons. Have a look.

