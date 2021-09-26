Kangana Ranaut Has 'permanent Stretch Marks' After Gaining-losing 20 Kgs For 'Thalaivii'

As Thalaivii releases on Netflix on Sunday, actor Kangana Ranaut made a shocking revelation about her weight loss and gain journey for her iconic role of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic.

The biopic Thalaivii showcases various stages of the late Jayalalithaa's life, from being a young actor to a senior politician. For this, the Queen actor had to undergo a major physical transformation several times. The actor has gained 20 kilograms in six months and lost it all within six months for portraying the veteran's life on-screen.

Kangana's shocking revelation from making of Thalaivii

Taking to Instagram, the actor recently revealed that the transformation process had left permanent stretch marks on her body.

"Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body ….I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself ❤️#thalaivii" (sic)', she captioned the post while sharing a picture of herself before and after losing 20 kgs weight.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane to share some pictures from her childhood. She took to Instagram to share the pictures with her fans. The Panga actor shared a couple of pictures from her childhood, where she is seen in a school uniform along with her sister Rangoli Chandel. “Small school in the valley called Hill View … year 1998. Himachal Pradesh.," she captioned the picture. In another photo, Kangana can be seen posing at a temple.

Thalaivi releases on Netflix

Helmed by A L Vijay and written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii opened with warm reviews in theatres earlier this month. However, the film suffered losses due to COVID pandemic restrictions as theatres in Mumbai and Kerala are still closed. After releasing the film for two weeks, the makers have now released it on the OTT platform Netflix on September 25.

Notably, the Hindi version of Thalaivii has been released on Netflix, however, the Tamil and Telugu version of it is scheduled to stream after two weeks. Earlier, the premier multiplex chains like PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd refused to screen the Hindi version of the biopic stating that the window to its Netflix premiere was too narrow.

Meanwhile, Thalaivii was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April but was pushed ahead owing to the second wave of COVID that hit India.

