Kangana Ranaut Helps Rangoli Chandel With Her New House; The Latter Expresses Gratitude

On Friday, pictures of Kangana Ranaut giving finishing touches to her sister Rangoli Chandel's new house in Manali were shared on social media. The photos were posted by Rangoli Chandel in the wee hours of May 29. Sharing the picture, Rangoli Chandel wrote: "She has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing." (sic) Rangoli Chandel in the post also mentioned how Kangana Ranaut stepped out of her comfort zone to set-up her house.

Check out the post:

Rangoli Chandel in the social media post also revealed that her house is not complete yet. She said, "Walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait," (sic). However, Rangoli Chandel promised that she would share pictures of her new house once everything is decked up. For the unknown, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are currently in Manali, their hometown, spending time with their family.

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie narrates the tale of a national level Kabbadi player Jaya and her struggles to manage her personal and professional life. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead, opened to positive reviews however could not repeat the success at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her South Indian film debut with AL Vijay's Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Shamna Kasim, and Prakash Raj in the lead is based on the real-life of Tamil Nadu's Cheif Minister Jayalalithaa. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media and Karma Media And Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She reportedly has Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas in the pipeline. All of the above-mentioned movies are expected to release in the year ahead.

