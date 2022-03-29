Kangana Ranaut Hilariously Compares Herself With Will Smith In New Post; 'spoilt Like Me'

In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, actor Will Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett's baldness. Jada suffers from alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss.

Making a joke, Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film G.I. Jane and suggested that she should appear in a sequel. A few seconds later, Smith walked toward the stage and slapped the host. The act triggered an awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre.

Now, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has given her take on the incident comparing herself with the King Richard star.

Kangana Ranaut compares herself with Will Smith

Several Hollywood, as well as Bollywood celebrities, reacted to the incident by giving their views and opinions on social media. Kangana Ranaut took to social media on 29 March 2022 and hilariously compared herself with Will Smith on one of her Instagram stories.

She wrote, "Hence proved, Will is Sanghi... woh bhi bigda hua like me (that too, spoilt like me)". The picture show Will indulging in some Hindu rituals. The fourth picture in Ranaut's stories shows Smith slapping Chris Rock.

'Hope he comes to my Lock Upp': Kangana

Earlier, on Monday, Kangana shared her thoughts on one of the evening's most talked-about moments. She said that if she was in Will Smith's shoes, she would have done the same. She also hilariously mentioned that he should be part of the reality show she is currently hosting, Lock Upp. The Queen actor wrote, "If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make a bunch of fools laugh, I would slap him like @willsmith did... Hope he comes to my #lockup."

Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars feud

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock came after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

This did not go well with Will Smith, who walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian. The actor then went back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

Videos and pictures from the Dolby Theatre surfaced online with Will Smith and Chris Rock dominating the headlines.

(Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram/AP)