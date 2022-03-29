Oscars 2022: Chris Rock's Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith Was Not In The Script; Report

The 94th Academy Award became one of the most memorable events of the year after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkette Smith which did not sit well with her husband King Richard star Will Smith. What followed next became the talk of the town as Smith walked toward Rock and smacked him across the face while the entire episode was broadcasted Live to viewers across the world.

Too stunned to speak, actor-comedian Rock, who had taken to the stage to present an award, tried to maintain his calm and move forward with the show. While it is not unusual for hosts to have a hilarious dialogue on stage with the audience, the recent incident has triggered a variety of reactions with people taking sides and comprehending the situation. As the Academy Award launches a formal review over the matter, a new report suggests that Chris Rock's joke was not in the official script.

Oscars 2022: Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was not in the script

For the unversed, the 57-year-old comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head by referring to her as the character from the film G.I. Jane 2. The actor has, on several occasions, opened up about her auto-immune disease called Alopecia which prompted her excessive hair loss. Appearing rather unamused by the joke, Pinkett Smith can be seen rolling her eyes over the comment which Rock tried justifying by saying, ''That was a nice one!''.

In the latest development, as per a report from Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the controversial situation confirmed that Rock's joke was not included in the script for the ABC telecast. They stated, ''I can say the joke itself was not in the script,'' and continued, ''With a live show and with comedians, there are always jokes that are not in the script. There's that idea of shock and then trying to figure out what just happened and going from there." The outlet also pointed out that neither Will Smith nor Chris Rock's representatives have confirmed or denied the same.

Meanwhile, Will Smith took to his Instagram to formally and publicly apologize to Chris Rock over his behaviour by writing, ''I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.'' Read his entire statement below.

