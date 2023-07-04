Kangana Ranaut Indirectly Teases The Plot Of Her Next Sita: The Incarnation

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy gearing up for the release of her upcoming films Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency. As she wrapped both these films, the actress has already started brainstorming for her next. Kangana recently shared a note on social media, which seems to be hinting at her forthcoming film titled Sita: The Incarnation.

Kangana Ranaut reveals plot of Sita: The Incarnation?

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a long note. In it, the actress gave a brief introduction to Goddess Sita. She penned, “Who was Sita before she became Lord Rama’s wife? What was the significance of the kingdom of Mithila? And why young Maithili who had appeared from the womb of the mother earth could lift mighty Shiv dhanush just at the age of 6 which no one could even dare to touch. She lifted that dhanush with her small finger..!! Who was Maithili and why Goddess Narayani took Maithili avatar?”

Kangana went on to quote Valmiki’s statement about Ramayana, which reads, “Ramayana is the story of Sita’s greatness.” The actress asked some more questions like why Valmiki wrote this in the form of Shloka? What was the purpose of writing this? Have you ever thought about why Maharishi Valmiki wrote this?

All you need to know about Sita: The Incarnation

Announcing Sita: The Incarnation in September of 2021, the director Alaukik shared a photo with Kangana and wrote, “What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief." Produced by A Human Being Studio the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.