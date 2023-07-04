Kangana Ranaut Shares Why OTT Release Tiku Weds Sheru Is A Rs 100 Crore Film

Kangana Ranaut's maiden production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru opened to positive reviews. The OTT release also registered strong viewership in its first few days of streaming. Reacting to the same, Kangana shared her own take on Tiku Weds Sheru's success.

Tiku Weds Sheru marks actress Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut. She made her debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The team recently hosted a success bash in Mumbai to celebrate the film's positive reception.

Tiku Weds Sheru's OTT release was on June 23 and the film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana Ranaut pitches Tiku Weds Sheru as a 100 crore film

Specialised media consulting firm Ormax shared how in Tiku Weds Sheru's first weekend post-release, the film managed to register 3.4 million views. In the week that followed, the agency further reported that the film garnered 3.8 million more views, bringing the current total to 7.2 million views and counting. Reacting to the same, Kangana predicted how the Tiku Weds Sheru was well on its way to registering 1 crore views.

The first-time producer further opined how registering 1 crore views as an OTT release essentially meant how the film has had the same "footfall" as a hypothetical Rs 100 crore film released in theatres. She also went on to add another aspect to her statement. She shared how each OTT viewing tends to include several people watching on the same screen. She thus called it an estimated comparison.

Tiku Weds Sheru was originally supposed to be star Irrfan Khan

At the trailer launch for the film, Kangana Ranaut had revealed how Tiku Weds Sheru, called Divine Lovers at the time, was supposed to star her along side the late Irrfan Khan. The film however, got shelved. Kangana however found herself drawn to the plot, so much so that she revived the project some 7 years later as her maiden production venture under the banner Manikarnika Films.