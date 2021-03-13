Kangana Ranaut Is Missing 'brother's Squad', Shares Throwback Video From Aksht's Wedding

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to her social media handle to share a throwback video from her brother Aksht's wedding. "Major missing my brother's squad," Kangana wrote.

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on November 12.

Introducing her brother and his bride to her fans with a slideshow of pictures, Rangoli Chandel wrote a lengthy caption back then. Rangoli mentioned how Kangana personally looked after each and every detail of the wedding and has worked on it for over a year. She also wrote how people only see her sister's fiery side and often overlook 'involvement with her surroundings'.

Kangana on the work front

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in sports-drama Panga. She has multiple releases in her kitty, including the biopic of late politician Jayalalithaa. In her latest tweet, Ranaut informed her fans and followers that the first half dubbing of Thalaivi is over, and only the second half is left. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Kangana announced that the film will release on April 23, 2021.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has an action-packed film Dhaakad in her kitty. She wrapped the shoot for it on February 21, 2021. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is touted to be a spy thriller. Along with Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also play pivotal characters in the upcoming film. The film is said to be based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

Kangana also has Tejas, which is currently shooting for in Delhi. A few days back, Kangana shared a glimpse of her name tag on social media and left fans excited. “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love have a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand,” she tweeted while sharing the batch from her uniform. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.