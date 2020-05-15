Kangana Ranaut Made Some Lifetime Friends During Hostel Days, See Throwback Pictures

Kangana Ranaut wore a tiara, enjoyed the hostel life, and made some lifetime memories during her hostel days in Chandigarh. 'Queen' actor's official fan club on Instagram shared 10 images of Kangana enjoying with her best friends Bondina Elangbam, Rani, and Damini.

Joining the trend of flashback Friday, Kangana Ranaut's pictures are from her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh where she is seen having some fun time with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late-night makeup tutorials and eating together in school mess. Take a look —

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt verse for mom Asha Ranaut, recites it for all mothers; watch

The Manikarnika actor is currently under self-quarantine with her family at her home in the hills of Manali and her team has been actively posting updates about her activities on social media. Since the lockdown, the actor has been spending her time getting into shape for her upcoming films 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor has even shared updates about her fitness routine while at home.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.