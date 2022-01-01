Kangana Ranaut Marks Start Of New Year 2022 With Visit To Tirupati Temple

2021 has ended and the New Year has begun! The start of 2022 was marked in different ways across the world, and there were celebrations and events for the celebrities of the film industry too.

Kangana Ranaut too stepped out to mark the arrival of the New Year. The actor visited a temple to kickstart 2022 on an auspicious note. Her hope for everyone on New Year was for it to be a 'memorable.'

Kangana Ranaut kicks off New Year with visit to Tirupati temple

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to drop a selfie, where she was dressed in a red and golden saree, and also wore traditional jewellery. The Tanu Weds Manu star shared that she was the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

She conveyed her good wishes to her fans and followers. Kangana hoped that it would be a 'memorable year' for all.

The four-time National Award winner often expresses her thoughts on religion and also regularly visits temples. The 33-year-old visited the temples in Uttar Pradesh a few weeks ago.

At that time, she had shared images of the various rituals she had performed and the tales of the various gods being worshipped in those temples. She had also addressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and hoped the heavy security at some of the venues is eased, in order to give more access to the public.

Kangana Ranaut in 2021

Kangana had a year filled with ups and downs in 2021. The actor faced numerous legal setbacks throughout the year, for her controversial statements.

There were numerous cases on her, including the latest First Information Report over her comments allegedly against the Sikh community in the wake of the Government withdrawing the controversial farm laws. She recently appeared before the police over this case.

Among the positives, she delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of her career as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.

She was honoured with the fourth National Award of her career, for her work in the films Manikarnika and Panga. The artist also turned a producer this year, as her film Tiku Weds Sheru went on floors.

The Himachal native worked on many films this year, like Dhaakad, Tejas and more, which will release next year. She is also set to turn a full-fledged director with the film Emergency, where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.