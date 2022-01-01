Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Marks Start Of New Year 2022 With Visit To Tirupati Temple

New year 2022: Kangana Ranaut visited the Tirupati temple to seek blessings to kickstart the new year on an auspicious note and shared her hope from 2022.

Written By
Joel Kurian
kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut traditional look

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut


2021 has ended and the New Year has begun! The start of 2022 was marked in different ways across the world, and there were celebrations and events for the celebrities of the film industry too.

Kangana Ranaut too stepped out to mark the arrival of the New Year. The actor visited a temple to kickstart 2022 on an auspicious note. Her hope for everyone on New Year was for it to be a 'memorable.'

Kangana Ranaut kicks off New Year with visit to Tirupati temple 

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to drop a selfie, where she was dressed in a red and golden saree, and also wore traditional jewellery. The Tanu Weds Manu star shared that she was the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

READ | Kangana Ranaut decodes PM Modi's traditional Pahadi attire; Reveals Trishul's significance

She conveyed her good wishes to her fans and followers. Kangana hoped that it would be a 'memorable year' for all.

The four-time National Award winner often expresses her thoughts on religion and also regularly visits temples. The 33-year-old visited the temples in Uttar Pradesh a few weeks ago.

READ | Yearender 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer lead unreal Bollywood transformations this year

At that time, she had shared images of the various rituals she had performed and the tales of the various gods being worshipped in those temples. She had also addressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and hoped the heavy security at some of the venues is eased, in order to give more access to the public. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut finds 'rare gem' on 'Tiku Weds Sheru' sets; shares its significance

Kangana Ranaut in 2021

Kangana had a year filled with ups and downs in 2021. The actor faced numerous legal setbacks throughout the year, for her controversial statements.

READ | 'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut shares BTS pics of film's leading duo Avneet, Nawazuddin

There were numerous cases on her, including the latest First Information Report over her comments allegedly against the Sikh community in the wake of the Government withdrawing the controversial farm laws. She recently appeared before the police over this case. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut waves to paps; Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput jet off for New Year celebrations

Among the positives, she delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of her career as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.

She was honoured with the fourth National Award of her career, for her work in the films Manikarnika and Panga. The artist also turned a producer this year, as her film Tiku Weds Sheru went on floors.

The Himachal native worked on many films this year, like Dhaakad, Tejas and more, which will release next year. She is also set to turn a full-fledged director with the film Emergency, where she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kangana ranaut, new year 2022, bollywood news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com