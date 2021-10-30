PM Modi In Rome: Kangana Ranaut Hails PM's Leadership, Says 'India Is Definitely Leading'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on his Rome visit where he is continuously having meetings with European diplomats. The Prime Minister flew to Rome to participate in the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, set to be held on October 30 and 31. During his visit, he paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi, where he was surrounded by hundreds of people. Sanskrit and "Modi, Modi" chants reverberated in the background as he conversed with the Indian community in Rome. Seeing the visuals from Rome, Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut recently hailed PM Modi and his leadership.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut recently hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a great leader for the country. She shared a video by ANI, featuring PM Modi, who received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Rome. Sharing the video's link, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Some follow and some lead... In NAMO's leadership, India is definitely leading." Here is a video of PM Modi's grand welcome in Rome, shared by ANI.

#WATCH Sanskrit chants, slogans of 'Modi, Modi' reverberate at Piazza Gandhi in Rome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people gathered there



The PM is in Rome to participate in the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/G13ptYOAjB — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

PM Modi thanks the Indian community in Rome for a heartwarming welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome on Friday, October 29. He was welcomed by Italian diplomats at the airport. In his first engagement in Italy, he met Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. He later offered flowers to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi. He was surrounded by hundreds of Indians who gave him a heartwarming welcome. Sharing some glimpses of his meeting with the Indian community, PM Modi wrote, "Grateful to the Indian community in Rome for such a warm welcome in the city."

On Kangana Ranaut's work front

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently starred in the film Thalaivii, a biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, late Jayalalithaa. She is currently gearing up for the release of her crime thriller film, Dhaakad. The actor also has Tejas and The Incarnation Sita. The actor also recently received her fourth National Film Award. She was honoured with the Best Actress award for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@narendramodi