Kangana Ranaut Offers Condolences After Former HP CM Shanta Kumar's Wife Dies Of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut offered condolences to former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's family after his wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday. Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district of the State.

In a Twitter post, Kangana wrote, "The death of Mrs. Santosh Shailaja, wife of senior Himachal Pradesh leader and former Chief Minister Mr. Shanta Kumar is very sad. His invaluable contribution in education, literature and social service will always be unforgettable. My condolences are with the respected Shanta ji and the whole heartbroken family." [sic]

BJP will perform well in every corner in Himachal Panchayati Raj polls: MoS Anurag Thakur

हिमाचल के वरिष्ठ नेता व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री शांता कुमार जी की धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती संतोष शैलजा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। शिक्षा,साहित्य व समाजसेवा में उनका अमूल्य योगदान सदैव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा।

मेरी संवेदनाएं आदरणीय शांता जी व पूरे शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ हैं।ॐ शांति 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

Santosh Shailza was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Kumar was admitted to the Tanda hospital on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the disease.

His four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver have also tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him on Sunday to enquire about his and his family members' health.

Battling COVID-19, ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar says Modi called to enquire about health

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.