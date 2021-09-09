Kangana Ranaut On Playing 'most Iconic Women' In 'Thalaivii': 'Had Passion For Jaya Amma'

Versatile actor Kangana Ranaut has been receiving rave reviews from critics for her portrayal of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. The actor, who is eagerly waiting for the film to release on the big screens, took to Instagram and penned her journey of playing the titular role. While sharing a still from the film, where she can be seen folding her hands, she wrote about how she embarked on a journey two years ago to play ‘one of India's most iconic women onscreen.’ In her post, the actor confessed that there were ‘many obstacles and challenges in her way, but what kept her and the team going was the passion for Jaya Amma and Cinema.’ Further, she requested her fans to give a chance to her hard work while booking their tickets and give their ‘glorious reviews’ to the film.

Kangana Ranaut shares her journey of playing J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii

“Two years ago, I embarked on a journey to play one of India's most iconic women onscreen. There were many obstacles and challenges in our way, but what kept me and my team going was the passion for Jaya Amma and Cinema. This Friday, our film will finally reach its audience, do give it a chance in a theatre near you. I am already overwhelmed by the glorious reviews for the film and simply can't wait for the public to see the film. Advance bookings are now open, book your tickets and enjoy the legendary Story of Amma Jayalalithaa on the big screen[sic],” wrote Kangana.

With the release date inching closer, the movie is grabbing more headlines for the controversies surrounding its theatrical and OTT releases. After being adamant about a theatrical release first, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii has cracked a deal of a staggering ₹55 Crore deal with two major OTT platforms. According to the report from Bollywoodlife.com, the Jayalalithaa biopic will be released on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, simultaneously!

The forthcoming film is an ode to the legendary South Indian actor Jayalalithaa which will showcase her journey from an emerging star to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma'. Directed by AL Vijay, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with Ranaut, the ensemble of the cast also features actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in significant roles.

