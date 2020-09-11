Kangana Ranaut On Shiv Sena's 'terror & Torture' As Goons Thrash Ex-navy Officer; Watch

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Twitter handle to share a video message condemning and slamming Shiv Sena workers for beating an ex-Navy officer. In a one-minute video, Kangana also highlighted how CM Uddhav Thackeray is blocking Republic TV for questioning the Government and its activities.

Ranaut said, "Maharashtra Government's terror and torture is increasing by the day. Today they have attacked a veteran navy officer in the broad daylight. For what? For condemning the Government. Republic Channel is being blocked by the Government because they are questioning them — this is a violation under Article 19. I want the Centre to intervene and protect our constitutional rights."

WATCH FULL VIDEO

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Fadnavis tells Sena Supremo Thackeray to 'stop gunda raj' as goons thrash ex-Navy officer

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

SENA BLOCKS REPUBLIC

Continuing its intimidation tactics, Shiv Cable Sena which is a wing of Shiv Sena has issued an order to block Republic Media Network, the order is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation. This came after Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, were detained by the Maharashtra Police two days back.

Shiv Sena embarrassed, Bombay HC says 'no legality to interfere’ with Republic broadcast

KANGANA-SENA ROW

The 33-year-old actor has been aggressively criticising the Maharashtra government on Twitter since she returned to the city from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, soon after the civic authorities demolished portions of her office. On Thursday, Ranaut took on the Maharashtra government by calling out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for 'misusing power' and declaring that her voice won't be suppressed.

The Queen actor, who has been given Y-plus category security, posted a series of tweets comparing the BMC to goons, terming the state government a 'milavat sarkar' and recalling Marathi culture and pride.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, which also has the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress as coalition partners, is facing criticism over the demolition at Ranaut's office in Mumbai's Bandra by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier this week, at a time when the actress was involved in a verbal spat with the Sena.

Ranaut courted controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city police more than the "movie mafia".

