Fadnavis Tells Sena Supremo Thackeray To 'stop Gunda Raj' As Goons Thrash Ex-Navy Officer

Slamming CM Uddhav Thackeray as Shiv Sena workers thrash ex-Navy officer, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, asked the Shiv Sena supremo to stop his 'Gunda Raj'. He demanded a strong action and punishment to the culprits which include a Sena unit chief. The Samta Nagar police station has registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's biggest single-day surge in cases; tally at 45,62,415

Fadnavis slams Thackeray: 'Stop Gunda Raj!'

"Extremely sad & shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsapp forward. Pls stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," wrote Fadnavis.

SHOCKING: Shiv Sena goons attack 62-yr-old Navy veteran over a 'Whatsapp forward'

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

'Called to talk, thrashed without listening': Ex-Navy veteran attacked by Shiv Sena goons

Republic Reporter 'illegally detained'

This attack comes amid Maharashtra police's continued detention of Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade. On Tuesday night, Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained all three to a four-day custody.

Furthermore, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, hindering our efforts to seek our team's bail. Anuj and his colleagues have been denied legal representation. Apart from petitioning NHRC, Republic Media Network has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking Anuj and his colleagues' immediate release.

Fadnavis addresses Patna poll rally; says "Sushant not an election issue" but vows justice

Sena goons' many thrashings

Violent attacks have been a norm for Shiv Sena workers since their inception. Recently in February, Shiv Sena workers were caught on camera assaulting a government employee in Nagpur, as the officials tried to collect dues owed to the state. Earlier in December, a man in Wadala area of Mumbai was beaten up and his head was forcefully shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting derogatory remarks about Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. Sena's protests have crossed across the border too with Sena workers burning effigies of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in Kolhapur, Belgaum over the border dispute.