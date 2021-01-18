Kangana Ranaut Opines On 'Tandav' Row, Calls Content 'creatively Poor' And 'atrocious'

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week and is neck-deep in trouble with loud calls for its boycott and an FIR against its makers in Lucknow. At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu God Mahadev in a theatre production.

Opining on the same, Kangana Ranaut on Monday said that the series was 'creatively poor, atrocious and objectionable on every level'. Read her full tweet —

The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries https://t.co/bmeaPzgkA5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

'Tandav' Makers Release Statement

Taking cognisance of complaints about the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on the issue. Responding to the row, the makers released an official statement on Monday evening and apologised "unconditionally" for hurting the sentiments.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar released the statement on his Twitter handle.

Full statement

"We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.



The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.'

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

