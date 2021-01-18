On 'Tandav' controversy, Mayawati seeks removal of 'objectionable' scene; leaders react

Leaders across associations raised alarm over a controversial scene in the web series Tandav that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also joined the list of politicians expressing their displeasure. The leader sought the removal of the alleged objectionable scene so that the 'environment of peace and brotherhood' is maintained.

Mayawati, other leaders unhappy over Tandav scene

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, “Objection is being raised against scenes in Tandav web series hurting religious and caste sentiments. In relation to that, the removal of the offensive visuals is recommended so that the environment of peace and brotherhood is not affected.”

’ताण्डव’ वेब सीरीज में धार्मिक व जातीय आदि भावना को आहत करने वाले कुछ दृश्यों को लेकर विरोध दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं, जिसके सम्बंध में जो भी आपत्तिजनक है उन्हें हटा दिया जाना उचित होगा ताकि देश में कहीं भी शान्ति, सौहार्द व आपसी भाईचारे का वातावरण खराब न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, strong reactions came in from well-known names of religious outfits as well. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha announced that the outfit will register an FIR against the web series for 'insulting' Hindus all over the country. It added that it will stage a dharna.

Mahant Pramahans asked why the Muslim clergies had not raised a flag on artists making such comments. "Why is there no response from the Muslim clergy? Does this mean Muslim artists can make fun of the Hindu gods and goddesses to make money, make fun of Hindu religion? Is it not the duty of the Muslim clerics to issue a guideline to not use derogatory words against other religions or reject Islam."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra has also sent a legal notice to Amazon, demanding that the show be removed, or criminal proceedings will be initiatied against them. This was after BJP MLA Ram Kadam filed a police complaint in Mumbai. He also protested in Mumbai and sought to visit the Amazon office to ‘force’ them into an apology.

A First Information Report has been filed against director Ali Abbas Zafar, and other makers in Luckdown. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has reportedly taken cognisance of the controversy, after the makers had been summoned previously

Tandav controversial scene

The scene involving actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub playing a character seemingly based on Lord Shiva has been going viral on social media. The gestures and light-hearted tone of the scene talking about the ‘social media followers’ of the Gods did not go down well with a few sections.

Tandav also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, among others.

