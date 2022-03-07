Actor Kangana Ranaut whose acting craft has won her several accolades has also been pro-environment. Apart from spreading awareness about tree plantation, the actor has now shown her active participation in the 'Save Soil' initiative that has been started by spiritual guru Sadhguru.

For the unversed, the founder of Isha Foundation announced the 'Save Soil' movement to address the issue of soil extinction during the Isha Mahashivratri celebrations, nightlong music, dance, and cultural extravaganza that concluded today morning in the presence of Sadhguru. The spiritual yogi is all set to embark on a unique 100-day lone motorcycle journey spanning 30,000 km across 27 nations to advocate the need of saving the soil.

Kangana Ranaut participates in Save Soil movement

Kangana Ranaut who is a big follower of Sadhguru also showed her participation in the movement that has been spreading at a rapid pace. The actor shared a video on Instagram and requested people to join the movement.

In the video, the Thalaivii actor said, " From the very beginning we have this habit of worshiping our mother Earth. We consider the soil as a goddess because we know that whatever we have got, it has always been because of the soil. Be it our body, our house, laptops, cars, etc everything we have is about the soil. Bit now, the scientists all across the world have claimed that the soil is depleting while affecting the organic content of the soil."

Further, she added, " We just have soil left to grow for the next 40 to 50 years. And because of this, not just us but the upcoming generations will also be destroyed. This is our duty to join the conscious planet movement and participate in the save the soil campaign."

While captioning the video, she said, " Please do your bit and #savesoil ..Join @consciousplanet and be a part of the movement…We want #savesoil as a policy from the government and it should be the basis of choosing our leadership...If we see it as a crisis it will be addressed or else this crisis very soon will be a disaster….let’s spread awareness… do your bit and join..@isha.foundation@sadhguru."