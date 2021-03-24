Kangana Ranaut Parties With Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor; Shares Glimpses From Birthday Bash

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who had an eventful birthday on March 23, considering her National Award win and the trailer release of her upcoming film Thalaivi, hosted a bash in Mumbai. Kangana who mesmerised her fans with her acting in the Thalaivi trailer took to Twitter and shared a bundle of pictures while giving a glimpse of the celebrations from last night.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse from birthday party

Soon after the launch of the trailer of the political drama, the actress hosted a grand party that was attended by some of the fraternity's stalwarts including Anupam Kher, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, and many more. Apart from this, the actress was also joined by her brother Aksht who even gifted her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers along with some pictures marking glorious moments from the actress's life. Looking beautiful in a silk saree and complimenting it with a bun, Kangana posed with Aksht and thanked him for putting his soul behind putting things together and planning such a great evening for her as well as her friends from the industry.



Kangana shared a video on Twitter where she panned the camera at the guests who were spotted having a great time while enjoying the party. In another post, Kangana shared pictures from last night which showed her hugging brother Aksht after receiving the gift and also striking a pose with Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. while captioning the post, she wrote, " Some more pictures from last night. thank you friends for gifts and flowers and cakes and for all the wishes.... my heart is full of love and happiness."

Some more pictures from last night â¤ï¸

Thank you friends for gifts and flowers and cakes and for all the wishes.... my heart is full with love and happiness â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/SsPw1W4vBg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021



Actor and author Anupam Kher also took to Instagram and shared videos from the bash where he focuses on a few cakes kept on a table for the birthday girl. The camera then panes towards Kangana and Ekta having a lively conversation at the party. While captioning the post, Anupam thanked the actress for the wonderful evening and congratulated her for her winning streak at the 67th National Awards. "Thank you dearest @kanganaranaut for a great evening. Congratulations on the #NationalAward. Happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. And what an outstanding and power-packed trailer of #Thalaivi. You really hit where it hurts. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!! #BestActress #Superstar #Thalaivi #Mannikarnika #Panga," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the special day, Kangana's parents organised a puja at their ancestral house to seek blessings for their daughter and her career. Rangoli shared pictures of the auspicious ceremony and informed that it was organised to celebrate Kangana's birthday and her win at the National Awards.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Twitter)