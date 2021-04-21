Kangana Ranaut Pens B'day Note For 'Tejas' Director, Writes 'Wish You A Great Year Ahead'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of her latest film Tejas which is directed by Sarvesh Mewara, who is set to make his directorial debut with the film. The actress who recently wrapped up the Rajasthan shooting schedule took to Twitter and extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to the director. While wishing him on a special day, the actress expressed her desire to get back to the shoot again.

Kangana Ranaut wishes Tejas director

She confessed that Sarvesh is one such person whose work and vision make his crew and team miss working with him. “Dear @sarveshmewara1 sir wish you a very happy birthday, can’t wait to get back to work, that’s how you make whole crew miss you #Tejas Wish you a great year ahead,” she tweeted, Sarvesh who was overwhelmed by the love replied and wrote, “Thank you so much ma’am, Missing you too. Can’t wait to start again.”

Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing appreciation posts for her directors and their vision to create a magical experience for their viewers on the big screen. Earlier, the actress had penned a post on the micro-blogging site while describing the struggles faced by Sarvesh Mewara to get his first break in the industry. In the post, the actress who is playing the role of a woman airforce pilot described the difficulties faced by Sarvesh Mewara to get his first break in the industry as an outsider.

Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1 pic.twitter.com/sicvNAaOJ9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

The upcoming patriotic drama went on floors in December 2020. She has extensively shot for the film in Delhi and Rajasthan. Speaking about the film Kangana had previously shared in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie.”

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)