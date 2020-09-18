Kangana Ranaut Poses For 'sun-kissed' Selfie Amid Mountains, Netizens Hail 'real Queen'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut seems to have found solitude while basking on the sun amid the mountains of Manali where she is currently under home-quarantine after her return from Mumbai earlier this week. The Manikarnika actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a sun-kissed selfie as she wrote, "Sun kissed in the mountains" in the caption. She looked radiant in the picture as she seems relaxed to be back home.

Have a look:

Her fans and followers on social media have liked and commented on the post by praising her for her ongoing tussle with the Maharashtra government on Twitter. Many of her fans have hailed her for her courage and bravery in speaking up against injustice. One user commented, "Real Queen ðŸ”¥ðŸ™‚god bless you more â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"

The Queen actor has been defiantly making statements on social media which have become the topic of much controversies over the past few weeks. She is known for being forthright in dishing out her opinions over matters that often find her in the limelight. The actor had returned to Mumbai for six days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked her not to come to the city amid her statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On her way to the city, the Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished a portion of her office, citing ‘illegal alterations.’

The actor also got into heated verbal duels with numerous stars from the film industry in the last few months. Arguments with Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker had made headlines after Kangana had highlighted nepotism and campism in the industry. The Tanu Weds Manu star also vented out at Jaya Bachchan after the actor-MP hit out at the former’s ‘gutter’ comment about the film industry amid allegations of widespread drug consumption.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi was due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Dhaakad was supposed to have a Diwali release this year but it seems that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt trouble for the film. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas. Recently, she has also pledged to make films on political hot-topics like Ayodhya and Kashmiri Pandits.

