Kangana Ranaut Praises Tiku Weds Sheru Star Avneet Kaur, Calls Her 'raw And Unassuming'

Kangana Ranaut's first production venture Tiku Weds Sheru is making headlines on the internet. The rom-com stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, the Kangana Ranaut praised Avneet.

3 things you need to know

Avneet Kaur is making her film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru.

The movie will be premiered on June 23.

The age gap of 27 years between Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have left the audience with mixed opinions of the film's casting.

Kangana Ranaut praises Avneet Kaur

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a video featuring Avneet Kaur from the trailer launch event. For the event, the latter opted for a red dress with a thigh-high slit. In the video, she is seen sitting on a chair. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Ranaut said that she launched an outsider in her first production venture. She also welcomed Avneet Kaur to the world of films. Her caption read, "Walking the talk. Launched an outsider in my first production... welcome to the world of films you beauty."

Avneet was quick to re-share this on her story and wrote, "This is massive for me. No matter how many times I thank this warrior lady, it'll be not enough. Thank you for everything that you do.' Meanwhile, Ranaut also showered praises on her at the press conference of the trailer launch. She revealed that a friend of hers sent Avneet's Instagram ID to her. Ranaut further added that Avneet was raw and unassuming and free so she met her and did some exercises with her. She concluded by saying that she was totally right about the young Avneet as she has great emotive potential.

(Avneet Kaur reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comment | Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram)

Netizens react to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's age gap

The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru was released on June 14. After the trailer was dropped, it received mixed reactions. There was a kissing scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Netizens questioned the creative choices and asked if it was necessary to include the scene in the film. Many also pointed out their vast age gap in real life. The actress' fans came to her defense saying that Avneet Kaur was just playing a character and it was a requirement of the role.