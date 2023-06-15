Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Lock Lips In Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer; Netizens React

Why you’re reading this: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru trailer was released on June 14 at an event in Mumbai. While the viewers enjoyed the slice-of-life storyline and the actors' funny turns, they also reacted to one of the scenes in which Nawazuddin's character Sheru locked lips with Tiku (Aveent Kaur).

3 things you need to know

Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming film produced by Kangana Ranaut.

The film is set to release on streaming platforms on June 23.

Netizens reacted to the kissing scene and said the actors have 27-year age difference.

Netizens react to Aveent Kaur-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kiss in Tiku Weds Sheru trailer

Netizens reacted to the age-gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and pointed out the kiss scene in the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer. Some questioned whether it was necessary to include it in the film while others defended the creative choices exercised by the filmmakers. Avneet's fans came out in her defense while some shared their funny reactions to it.

The plot of 'Tiku Weds Sheru': A hilarious blend of Bollywood romance and black comedy

According to the trailer, Tiku Weds Sheru appears to be a blend of Bollywood style romantic comedy with a dash of dark humour. The story revolves around two aspiring actors who enter into a marriage. Sheru, played by Nawazudding Siddhiqui, hails from Bhopal and works as a pimp for a local don while also pursuing a job as a junior artist. Tiku, portrayed by Avneet Kaur, comes from a conservative family in the same city. The film follows their journies and the humorous situations they find themselves in.

Tiku Weds Sheru is set to release on streaming platform on June 23. It is backed by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films and is the first film from the production banner.