Kangana Ranaut Praises Yami Gautam, Says She Is Quietly Delivering Successful Films

Kangana Ranaut recently showered praises on actress Yami Gautam and congratulated the entire team of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga for their success. Kangana Ranaut used her Instagram stories to share a post by Yami Gautam that stated her movie became the most-watched Indian film on Netflix globally in just two weeks. Sharing Yami's post, the Thalaivii actress wrote, "Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films…so inspiring."

She added, "Congratulations to the entire team." As per the reports, in the first two weeks Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga garnered around 2.9 million views and topped the list. After Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, RRR got the second spot and Gangubai Kathiawadi got the third place. Check out a screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story below:

Yami Gautam shared the numbers of her film in a recent post with the caption, "#ChorNikalKeBhaga is breaking records and crossing boundaries all over the globe! Come aboard and watch the #2 movie on @netflix_in today!" After she made the post, a fan commented, "Congratulations Girl, you deserve every bit of appreciation.. keep shining," while another fan commented, "Yami Gautam without any doubt you are nations one of the most finest actors we have & we all are proud of it."

This is not the first time when Kangana Ranaut praised Yami Gautam. A couple of weeks ago, Kangana had also shared a few pictures of Yami Gautam in traditional pahadi outfit and praised the actor for remebering her roots. Kangana often praises Yami Gautam on her social media handles for various reasons.

About Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam, Sharad Kelkar and Sunny Kaushal as the main leads was released on Netflix globally. The movie was helmed by Ajay Singh and premiered on OTT on March 24, 2023. The plot of the movie initially revolved around a mid-air heist, but it had more to it. It portrayed how Yami, who played the role of a flight attendant, and her boyfriend planned to steal some precious diamonds from a plane, only to realise that the flight has been hijacked. However, the story has several twists and turns and fans were left shocked by the end.