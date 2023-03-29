Kangana Ranaut Taunts Paps For Not Asking Her Questions On Priyanka Chopra Controversy

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, taunted the paparazzi for not asking questions to her regarding Priyanka Chopra controversy. The Queen actor was greeted by the paparazzi, on Wednesday, as soon as she entered the airport. Kangana obliged the paparazzi with photos but not without a quirky exchange of remarks. In her quintessential style, Kangana fired some interesting questions at the photographers.

When the paparazzi asked Kangana for a photo, the actress questioned them hinting at the recent revelations made by Priyanka Chopra. She commented, "Kaafi chalaak ho aap log... movie mafia ki koi controversy ho toh koi question nahi puchega., aur agar meri koi controversy ho toh aise chilaate hain, jaise pata nahi." She further said, "tum log question kyun nahi puchte?" (You people are very cunning... no one asks questions about movie mafia controversy and if I get into a controversy, all of you begin to shout like anything... why don't you guys ask questions). Watch the full video here:



Kangana Ranaut blames the 'movie mafia' for driving Priyanka Chopra out of the country

Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to Priyanka’s statement about her exit from Bollywood has made headlines. Priyanka revealed that she was pushed into a corner and was not on good terms with people in the industry which is why she left the country. Reacting to this, the Tanu Weds Manu actress shared on social media that ‘Bollywood ganged up against Priyanka and chased her out of the film industry.’ She went on to talk about how a self-made woman like Priyanka was made to leave the country.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies

Kangana Ranaut has several projects lined up. She recently concluded the shoot for her Tamil movie, Chandramukhi 2. Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Emergency. She will also be seen in Sita: The Incarnation and Tejas. The actress was last seen in the 2022 movie Dhaakad.