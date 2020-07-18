Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Queen': What Went Into Making Of 'Gujariya' Song

Kangana Ranaut has appeared in a wide range of movies over the years. Having given great performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu and Manikarnika, Ranaut has successfully created her own niche in the industry. In 2013, Kangana Ranaut played the lead character in one of the most critically acclaimed movies in Bollywood, Queen. Not only was the movie a commercial success, but even the songs garnered widespread popularity. Here is the BTS clip of the song O Gujariya from the movie Queen. Read on to know more details about the story:

O Gujariya: BTS

The song O Gujariya from the movie Queen is sung by Nikhil D’Souza and Shefali Alvares. Amit Trivedi is the music composer of the song. Anvita Dutt has written the lyrics for the song. The song features Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon. The movie is largely shot in Europe.

In the video, the director of the movie, Vikas Bahl can be seen saying that the concept of the movie revolves around the phrase, “I only meet and deal with simple people in my life”. He said that in order for the songs to have been composed in such a 'great way', he took music composer Amit Trivedi to Amsterdam and Paris. The lyricist of the song, Anvita Dutt, said that the working hours would feel more like 'coffee sessions'.

Vikas Bahl said that Queen is about 'life not going as per plan for a woman and about the things that she encounters and the people she meets, how she lives, and how she survives'. The co-producer of the movie, Vivek B Agarwal said that 75% of the movie has been shot in Europe. The director of the movie said that for this song, they covered 140 locations in Europe in only seven days. He said that an Indian movie has never actually been shot in Amsterdam. The co-producer Vivek B Agarwal said that it was like a 'culture shock' to the people of Europe, as they couldn't understand the song and dance sequences being filmed.

