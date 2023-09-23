Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 To Get Hindi Release - New Trailer Out

Chandramukhi 2 is Kangana Ranaut’s latest release. A sequel to the 2005 Rajinikanth, Jyotika and Nayanthara starrer, Chandramukhi 2 brings together Kanagna with the Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence. Now, a Hindi trailer for Chandramukhi 2 has been released after Kangana had initially raised doubt as to whether the film would release in the language or not.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 will release on September 28 in multiple languages.

Raghava Lawrence is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jigarthanda Double X.

The music in Chandramukhi 2 is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani.

The new Chandramukhi 2 trailer

The P Vasu directorial has a clear-cut style and showed Kangana Ranaut as a beautiful court dancer Chandramukhi who, in her true form, is a raving and vengeful spirit. Raghava Lawrence portrays the protagonist, Vettiyan Raja. Chandramukhi 2 cuts between past and present, as a family moves into a palace that is said to be haunted by the spirit of a medieval court dancer named Chandramukhi, who was once King Vettiyan’s favourite dancer before her death.

Moreover, Kangana took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that Chandramukhi 2 is going to be released in several Indian languages, including Hindi. See her post below.

Aaj #Chandramukhi2 ki promotions keliye Hydrabad mein.

Film 28th September ko sab bhashaon mein aa rahi hai, dekhna na bhoolein. pic.twitter.com/2e2IEBVF35 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2023

Chandramukhi 2 vs the original

P Vasu’s 2005 directorial Chandramukhi also had the same element of intrigue and this time too it knows how to grasp attention. Cutting to the past, it showed Chandramukhi dancing in Vettiyan Raja’s court. Raghava Lawrence plays the role of both the present-day Vettiyan as well as the old King of the past.

Apart from court dancing we also see snippets of Kangana Ranaut engaging in crafty swordsmanship, showing that her version of the character was beyond just a court dancer, and if the spirit does exist, it is only more dangerous. Chandramukhi 2 will hit theatres on September 28, 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)