Will Kangana Ranaut Starrer Chandramukhi 2 NOT Release In Hindi? Actress Answers

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled Chandramukhi 2 starring Raghava Lawrence opposite her. Recently, a social media user asked Kangana Ranaut whether her film's dubbed version. Responding to the same, Kangana said that she has no clarity about the Hindi version of her film.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is Kangana Ranaut's second Tamil film.

The film is a sequel to the 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 will release on September 28, clashing with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Kangana Ranaut's film will release in Hindi?

A social media user took to X, formerly Twitter, and asked Kangana to give an update on Chandramukhi 2 and clarify information about the film's dubbed version. Responding to the question, she wrote, "Dubbed hindi version of the film is not being distributed by @LycaProductions it’s dubbed version is with @GTelefilms even I have no clarity about its release. Last I spoke to @GTelefilms owner Manish ji he said that he was not releasing the hindi version at all but now some are saying that he is."

What do we know about Chandramukhi 2?

Chandramukhi 2 is a Tamil-language comedy horror film written and directed by Chandramukhi (2005) and Nagavali (2010) famed filmmaker P Vasu. The Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer is a sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles. The film also stars Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar among others in the supporting roles. The music for the film will be composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani. The film will also release in Hindi and Telugu, simultaneously.