Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Oscars Look

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Deepika Padukone's Oscars 2023 look. The Queen actress re-shared a tweet of Deepika introducing team RRR and the Naatu Naatu song ahead of Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's performance.

Kangana wrote in her tweet, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (with national flag and red heart emojis)."

Deepika Padukone introduces RRR's Naatu Naatu song

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone donned a black Louis Vuitton gown with a flare at end. She accessorised her look with a Cartier necklace. The Piku star introduced the Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj ahead of their performance. At the ceremony, she said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem."

She further said, " In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger! It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

India at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The Elephant Whisperers took home the honoour in the Best Documentary Short Film catgeory.